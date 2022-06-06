HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Lemon Tree Hotels: Key beneficiary of industry upcycle

Bharat Gianani   •

Corporate demand, which is the key for LMNT, has picked up significantly, with business events and conferences in full swing

Lemon Tree Hotels | CMP: Rs 70.55 | The share spiked 7 percent on June 2. CLSA has a buy rating on the stock and has raised target to Rs 80 per share. "FY23 guidance of 100% growth in revenue and EBITDA margin of 50% adding that recovery in corporate demand is the key," it said.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The Q4FY22 performance of Lemon Tree Hotels (LMNT; CMP: Rs 69; Market Cap: Rs 5,439 crore) was affected by the Omicron wave of COVID-19. However, once the infections receded, LMNT swiftly recovered. April and May 2022 witnessed strong trends, with average room rates (ARRs) crossing the pre-COVID levels. Corporate demand, which is the key for LMNT, has picked up significantly, with business events and conferences in full swing. Demand-supply dynamics are expected to remain favourable in the medium term, and this...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers