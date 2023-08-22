Lemon Tree Hotels hits 52-week high on signing agreements for 2 properties

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed license agreements for two properties in Bhubaneswar and Kasauli under the brand Lemon Tree Hotel and Lemon Tree Mountain Resort, respectively. The hotel in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) is expected to be operational by Q4FY25, and the hotel in Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) is expected to be operational by Q3FY26.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Lemon Tree Hotels hit a 52-week high of Rs 108.50 in the early trade on August 21 after the company signed agreements for two properties in Odisha and Himachal Pradesh.

The company signed licence agreements under the “Lemon Tree Hotel” brand in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and the Lemon Tree Mountain Resort in Kasauli.

Bhubaneswar Lemon Tree Hotel will have 60 rooms and is expected to be operational by Q4 of FY2025. Lemon Tree Mountain Resort in Kasauli will have 50 rooms and cottages and is expected to be operational by Q3 of FY

2026.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The company had doubled its consolidated net profit in the June quarter at Rs 27.5 crore from the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue increased 16.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 226.4 crore, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were up 15 percent at Rs 106.8 crore.

In July, the hotel chain signed a licence agreement for an 80-room property in Punjab and for a 72-room property in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​