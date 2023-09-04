Lemon Tree Hotels gains on signing agreement for Dehradun hotel

Lemon Tree Hotels

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Lemon Tree Hotels share price gained marginally in the early trade on September 4 after the company signed a license agreement for an 80-room property in Uttarakhand's Dehradun under the company’s “Lemon Tree Premier” brand.

The hotel is expected to be operational by the third quarter of FY 2025. It will have 80 rooms, two restaurants, a bar, a banquet hall, a swimming pool, a meeting room and other public areas, the company said.

Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company, will operate the hotel.

Catch all market action in our live blog

In August, the company signed licence agreements for two properties under the “Lemon Tree Hotel” brand in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and the Lemon Tree Mountain Resort in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh.

The 60-room Bhubaneswar Lemon Tree Hotel is expected to be operational by Q4 of FY2025 and the Kasauli hotel by Q3 of FY2026.

In July, the company signed a licence agreement for an 80-room property in Punjab and for a 72-room property in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.

The company doubled its consolidated net profit in the June quarter at Rs 27.5 crore from the year-ago period.

At 09.26 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 108.25 on the BSE, up Rs 0.20, or 0.19 percent, from the previous close.