Lemon Tree Hotels gains on signing agreement for 80-room property

Lemon Tree Hotels share was up nearly a percent in the morning trade after the company signed a licence agreement for an 80-room property in Punjab.

The property in Zirakpur, which is close to the state capital Chanidgarh,is expected to be operational by Q2 of FY2027 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.

The property will have 80 rooms, banquets, a conference room, a restaurant, a fitness centre and other public areas, the company said.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is to be held on August 10 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company, both on standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

On July 18, the company signed a licence agreement for a 72-room property in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar.

Carnation Hotels will operate this property, which is expected to be operational by Q3 of FY 2026.

The hotel will have 72 rooms, a banquet, meeting rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a fitness centre and other public areas.

Earlier this month, the company had signed an agreement for a 48-room property in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under the company’s 'Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels' brand. The hotel is expected to go on stream by the fourth quarter of FY2024.

At 9.32 am, the stock was trading at Rs 91.60.