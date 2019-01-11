App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels gains 3% on signing a license agreement for resort property

The hotel is expected to be operational by March, 2021.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels added 3.5 percent intraday Friday after company signed a license agreement for resort property located at Dindi,

Andhra Pradesh.

The company has signed a license agreement for a 50 room resort property under the company's brand Lemon Tree Premier.

The hotel is expected to be operational by March, 2021.

Carnation hotels, the hotel management arm of the company will be operating and marketing this hotel.

At 11:25 hrs Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. was quoting at Rs 71.90, up Rs 1.55, or 2.20 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 11:37 am

