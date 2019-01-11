Lemon Tree Hotels gains 3% on signing a license agreement for resort property

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels added 3.5 percent intraday Friday after company signed a license agreement for resort property located at Dindi,

Andhra Pradesh.

The company has signed a license agreement for a 50 room resort property under the company's brand Lemon Tree Premier.

The hotel is expected to be operational by March, 2021.

Carnation hotels, the hotel management arm of the company will be operating and marketing this hotel.

At 11:25 hrs Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. was quoting at Rs 71.90, up Rs 1.55, or 2.20 percent on the BSE.