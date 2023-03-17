 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lemon Tree Hotels announces 6th new property in a month, stock gains

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 17, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

The 60-room property in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar is the latest hotel that the company has signed in a month. It announced new properties in Manali, Bhopal, Kasauli and Dapoli. They will all get operational between 2023 and 2026

Lemon Tree Hotels shares gained over 2.5 percent on March 17 after the company signed a 60-room property in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, the hotel chain's sixth new property within a month.

Lemon Tree has announced new properties in Manali, Bhopal, Kasauli, Dapoli, which has two hotels, and now Sri Ganganagar after it came out with its third-quarter numbers in February. These properties are expected to get operational between 2023 and 2026.

At 11 am, Lemon Tree Hotels was quoting at Rs 78.40 on the NSE, up 2.35 percent from the previous close.

The stock, however, has not moved much in the past month. It is down 0.8 percent. Investors who picked up the shares in 2022 are sitting on 5x returns but those who invested 5 years back are looking at only 15.6 percent returns.