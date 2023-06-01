Laurus Labs shares rise 3% after upping stake in gene therapy company

Post the completion of the deal, Laurus Labs’ stake in ImmunoACT will increase to 33.86%

Laurus Labs share price gained 3 percent in the early trade on June 1 as company is going to acquire further stake in an advanced cell and gene therapy company.

Laurus Labs has signed definitive agreements to acquire additional stake of 7.24% in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Private Limited (lmmunoACT) for a cash consideration of Rs 80 crore.

Post the completion of the deal, Company's stake in ImmunoACT will increase to 33.86% (on fully diluted basis).

This fresh infusion of capital will enable ImmunoACT to fast track the additional supply of the lead candidate HCAR-19 along with the further expansion of the multi-location GMP facilities for manufacturing Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells (CAR-T cells) treatment to support the growing need for scalable manufacturing.

Additionally, some promoters and senior management of Laurus Labs would also acquire, in ImmunoACT, a 0.54% stake (before this investment) for approximately Rs 4 crore at the same price and terms through secondary purchases.

Laurus Labs’ earlier investment in ImmunoACT in November 2021 has supported the latter in successfully creating GMP manufacturing facility along with state of the art R& D facility at Navi Mumbai. It is currently conducting Phase II study at various hospitals including Tata Memorial Hospital.

Phase I data was presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in November 2022 that showed a favorable balance of efficacy and toxicity with lowgrade cytokine release syndrome.

Commitment to commercial vaibility

"This Investment further strengthens Laurus Labs’ commitment to access novel Cell and Gene Therapy technology and enhance its affordability for patients. This investment will further help ImmunoACT to gear up for the manufacture of more treatments," said Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Laurus Lab.

"This acquisition is also a step towards our commitment to promote and access novel technologies and making it commercially viable in unmet medical needs of auto immune diseases and oncology."

"We are looking to invest further in disruptive innovation with a disciplined approach, to enable our strategic partners and customers to bring these promising therapies to patients,” he added.

The financials

Company in the quarter ended March 2023 reported 55.3 percent fall in its Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 102.98 crore against Rs 230.50 crore in March 2022.

Revenue was down 3 percent at Rs 1,380.90 crore from Rs 1,424.83 crore, YoY.

At 09:17 hrs, Laurus Labs was quoting at Rs 340.85, up Rs 10.30, or 3.12 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 605.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 279.65 on 18 August, 2022 and 28 April, 2023, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.71 percent below its 52-week high and 21.88 percent above its 52-week low.