Mar 05, 2018 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Laurus Labs gains 3% on zero observations from USFDA

The company received its maiden approval from USFDA for Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets 300mg.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Laurus Labs advanced 3 percent in the early trade on Monday as the company has received Form 483 with zero observations for Unit 2.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully completed the audit without observations - Zero 483 for its Unit 2 (the formulations unit).

The inspection was carried out from February 23 - March 1, 2018.

The company also received its maiden approval from USFDA for Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets 300mg.

The tablet is therapeutically equivalent to VIREAD tablets 300mg of Gilead Science (GILEAD).

The tablets is used for treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and paediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

At 09:16 hrs Laurus Labs was quoting at Rs 541, up Rs 8.50, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

