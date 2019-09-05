App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Laurus Labs gains 3% on EIR from USFDA for Vizag units

Laurus Labs is among the three companies to receive an approval for TLE 400, an antiretroviral therapy product

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Laurus Labs rose 3.3 percent intraday on September 5 after company received establishment inspection report from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company said in a press release that it received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA for its API units 1& 3 at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, for the inspection conducted in June.

Also, in FDF segment the company received global fund expert review panel approval for fixed dose combination TLE 400 (Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Efavirenz 300/300/400mg) for supply in GF-funded projects.

Close

Laurus Labs is the three companies to receive the approval for this antiretroviral therapy product.

At 1049 hours, Laurus Labs was quoting at Rs 335.00, up Rs 8.50, or 2.60 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 11:04 am

