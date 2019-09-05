Laurus Labs gains 3% on EIR from USFDA for Vizag units

Shares of Laurus Labs rose 3.3 percent intraday on September 5 after company received establishment inspection report from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company said in a press release that it received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA for its API units 1& 3 at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, for the inspection conducted in June.

Also, in FDF segment the company received global fund expert review panel approval for fixed dose combination TLE 400 (Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Efavirenz 300/300/400mg) for supply in GF-funded projects.

Laurus Labs is the three companies to receive the approval for this antiretroviral therapy product.