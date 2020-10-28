172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|larsen-toubro-share-price-gains-ahead-of-q2-results-6026751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larsen & Toubro share price gains ahead of Q2 results

Adjusted profit is expected to fall 40-50 percent YoY (partly due to higher depreciation and interest cost) and reported profit may see significant jump in growth due to exceptional gains, while revenue may see single-digit decline YoY.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price gained a percent at open on October 28 ahead of its September quarter results.

The engineering and infrastructure major is expected to report weak earnings for the quarter ended September 2020 amid gradual normalisation in activities and pick up in execution after easing lockdown pressure.

Adjusted profit is expected to fall 40-50 percent YoY (partly due to higher depreciation and interest cost) and reported profit may see significant jump in growth due to exceptional gains, while revenue may see single-digit decline YoY, though sequentially, numbers may look very strong due to low base in Q2FY21.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 990.00, up Rs 7.55, or 0.77 percent at 09:21 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 994.85 and an intraday low of Rs 980.50.

related news

At operating level, EBITDA decline is expected in the range of 20-30 percent and margin contraction around 100 bps YoY, but sequentially the same may grow sharply on operating leverage benefits and cost-rationalization measures.

During Q2FY21, L&T announced order inflows in the range of Rs 8,500-20,000 crore (as on date, ex-services segment) across construction, water effluent, heavy civil infrastructure and defence segments, ICICI Direct said.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities sees reported profit growth at 373 percent YoY because it assumed electrical and automation unit sale proceeds of Rs 9,400 crore (post tax) to be booked as extraordinary income during the quarter.

Sacchitanand Uttekar, DVP–Technical (Equity) at Tradebulls Securities has a buy on L&T with target at Rs 1,060. On its weekly scale, L&T has been holding well within its ongoing upward rising channel pattern formation. The spike reconfirmed the strength in its pattern support, as the stock didn't close below the same after September 25 and has since been holding well above Rs 900-mark.

Trading longs should be added with a stop below 905 for a rebound back to the channel resistance placed around 1060, he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.