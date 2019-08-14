Larsen & Toubro gains 2% on plan to raise Rs 1,400 crore via debentures

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 2 per cent intraday on August 14 as the company is planning to raise Rs 1,400 crore.

"The company proposes to issue rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,400 crore on private placement basis," company said in a BSE release.

At 12:47 hrs, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,331.20, up Rs 17.45, or 1.33 per cent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,606.70 and 52-week low of Rs 1,183.40 on 28 May, 2019 and 23 October, 2018, respectively.