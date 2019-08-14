App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larsen & Toubro gains 2% on plan to raise Rs 1,400 crore via debentures

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,606.70 and 52-week low Rs 1,183.40 on 28 May, 2019 and 23 October, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
L&T
L&T
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 2 per cent intraday on August 14 as the company is planning to raise Rs 1,400 crore.

"The company proposes to issue rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,400 crore on private placement basis," company said in a BSE release.

At 12:47 hrs, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,331.20, up Rs 17.45, or 1.33 per cent, on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,606.70 and 52-week low of Rs 1,183.40 on 28 May, 2019 and 23 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.15 per cent below its 52-week high and 12.49 per cent above its 52-week low.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.