Landmark Cars lists at 7% discount to issue at Rs 471

After Sula Vineyards, negative market sentiment marred the listing of another new entrant Landmark Cars. On December 23, the stock listed at a 7 percent discount to its issue price of Rs 506 apiece.

It started trading at Rs 471 on the NSE and Rs 471.30 on the BSE.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The subscription numbers for the issue were not too exciting either. Qualified institutional buyers provided the maximum support to the offer, buying 8.71 times their allotted quota, while high net-worth individuals bid 1.32 times the portion set aside for them, but retail portion was booked only 0.59 times during the December 13-15 share sale.

One of the reasons behind muted subscription numbers was Landmark Cars' aggressive valuation, said analysts. With FY22 earnings per share at Rs 17.45, the stock was valued at a PE ratio of 28.9.

Group Landmark has a premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. It also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland.

It has presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs (including sales of spare parts, lubricants and accessories), sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of third-party financial and insurance products. "Competition from unorganized market and unlisted players is a key risk for the company. Any change in dealership terms and agency agreements from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is also a negative," according Religare Broking. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE