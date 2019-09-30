App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Vilas Bank locked at lower circuit on initiating prompt corrective action

The resolutions are passed authorising the bank to raise further capital upto Rs 1,000 crore through equity mode and Rs 500 crore by way of Tier I /Tier II bonds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank were locked at 5 percent lower circuit in early trade on September 30 after the company initiated prompt corrective action plan.

The bank has informed that the prompt corrective action plan is initiated by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effect from September 27, 2019.

However pertinent to note that prompt corrective action plan does not mean Moratorium on the bank, the company said in the press release.

Close

We wish to reassure all customer that bank can transit normal business and there is no restriction on operations by depositors, LVB said. The bank can also undertake lending activities to all the segment except corporates and other stressed and high-risk sectors.

related news

The bank has approved the proposed amendment to the memorandum of association at the 92nd annual general meeting (AGM) held on September 27, 2019

Also, resolutions are passed authorising the bank to raise further capital upto Rs 1,000 crore through equity mode and Rs 500 crore by way of Tier I /Tier II bonds.

The bank has re-appointed M/s P Chandrasekar LLP, Chartered Accountants, Bangalore as statutory central auditors of the bank to hold office till the conclusion of the next AGM.

There were pending sell orders of 689,271 shares, with no buyers available.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 34.75.

At 0932 hrs, Lakshmi Vilas Bank was quoting at Rs 34.75, down Rs 1.80 on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 09:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.