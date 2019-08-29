App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Vilas Bank locked at lower circuit after MD, CEO resigns

The board approved raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or such other eligible security for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank were locked at 5 percent lower circuit on August 29 after the managing director and chief executive officer of the company resigned.

Parthasarathi Mukherjee, managing director & chief executive officer of bank has submitted his resignation, owing to personal reasons. The letter was placed before the board in the meeting held on August 28 and the board has accepted the same, as per company release.

There were pending sell orders of 6,303 shares, with no buyers available.

Close

The company board in its meeting approved the increase in the authorized share capital of the bank from Rs 500 crore to Rs 650 crore.

related news

The board also approved raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or such other eligible security for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs1,000 crore and raising of funds by way of issuance of bonds, NCDs for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.

LVB

 

The bank has also approved the notice of the ensuing 92nd annual general meeting of the Bank to be held on September 27, 2019 and the same will be issued to the shareholders of the Bank.

At 0928 hrs, Lakshmi Vilas Bank was quoting at Rs 38.75, down Rs 2 on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.