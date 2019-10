Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Indiabulls Housing slip over 5% as RBI rejects proposed merger

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged over five percent each in the early trade on October 10 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected a merger between both companies.

"This is to inform that RBI vide their letter dated October 9 has informed that the application for voluntary amalgamation of lndiabulls Housing Finance and lndiabulls Commercial Credit with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) cannot be approved," both companies said in a BSE release.

The banking regulator had initiated Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) against Lakshmi Vilas Bank on September 27 following high non-performing assets (NPAs), insufficient capital adequacy levels, negative return on assets and high leverage.

At 09:16 hrs Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 226.30, down Rs 14, or 5.83 percent on the BSE.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank touched 52-week low of Rs 25.65, quoting at Rs 25.65, down Rs 1.35, or 5 percent on the BSE.

