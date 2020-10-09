L&T gains nearly 4% as Jefferies maintains buy; shares among top gainers

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rose nearly 4 percent intraday on October 9 after foreign broking house Jefferies maintained buy rating with a target of Rs 1,280 per share.

Broking house feels that in two years the company should have surplus cash flows to reward shareholders.

The management has not met its five-year target of 18% RoE by FY21, while prudent capital allocation, E&C revenue recovery and improving RoCE are the triggers, reported CNBC-Tv18.

The share is among the top gainers on the Sensex and Nifty, while it fell 36 percent in last one year.

Recently, the construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses.

Its Water & Effluent Treatment business has secured a repeat EPC order from Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department (NWRWS & KD), Government of Gujarat.

The Power Transmission & Distribution of L&T Construction has received two more packages from the implementing agencies of Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link project to provide Electrical & Mechanical Systems for tunnels.

At 14:40 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 907.85, up Rs 26.80, or 3.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,491.15 and 52-week low Rs 661.05 on 30 October 2019 and 25 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.12 percent below its 52-week high and 37.33 percent above its 52-week low.