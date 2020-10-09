172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|l-shares-among-top-gainers-5943891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains nearly 4% as Jefferies maintains buy; shares among top gainers

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,491.15 and 52-week low Rs 661.05 on 30 October, 2019 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rose nearly 4 percent intraday on October 9 after foreign broking house Jefferies maintained buy rating with a target of Rs 1,280 per share.

Broking house feels that in two years the company should have surplus cash flows to reward shareholders.

The management has not met its five-year target of 18% RoE by FY21, while prudent capital allocation, E&C revenue recovery and improving RoCE are the triggers, reported CNBC-Tv18.

Close

The share is among the top gainers on the Sensex and Nifty, while it fell 36 percent in last one year.

related news

Recently, the construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses.

Its Water & Effluent Treatment business has secured a repeat EPC order from Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department (NWRWS & KD), Government of Gujarat.

The Power Transmission & Distribution of L&T Construction has received two more packages from the implementing agencies of Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link project to provide Electrical & Mechanical Systems for tunnels.

L&T

At 14:40 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 907.85, up Rs 26.80, or 3.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,491.15 and 52-week low Rs 661.05 on 30 October 2019 and 25 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.12 percent below its 52-week high and 37.33 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.