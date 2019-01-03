L&T falls 1% post HSBC cuts target; sees 27% dips in order inflows in Q3

Share price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) fell more than 1 percent intraday Thursday after foreign research house HSBC cut target price to Rs 1,580 from Rs 1,660 per share. However, it maintained buy rating on the stock.

HSBC sees 27 percent YoY decline in order inflows in Q3 on high base and order advancement, and also see 14 percent earnings CAGR over FY19e-21e.

Meanwhile, it expects RoE improvement from 13.7 percent in FY18 to 15.6 percent by FY20.

The slower pick up corporate capex cycle is a key downside risk for the stock, it added.

The construction arm of company has won orders worth Rs 1,060 crore.

At 09:55 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,422.95, down Rs 3.45, or 0.24 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,469.60 and 52-week low Rs 1,183.40 on 01 February, 2018 and 23 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.17 percent below its 52-week high and 20.24 percent above its 52-week low.