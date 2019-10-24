App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains 2% on 'better' Q2 result; Nomura raises target

Macquarie has maintained outperform rating with a target at Rs 1,936 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose more than 2 percent in the early trade on October 24 after the company beat Street estimates for the quarter ended September 2019.

L&T reported a 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q2FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 2,527 crore.

Revenue jumped 15 percent YoY at Rs 35,328.4 crore in Q2FY20.

Close

L&T reported EBITDA at Rs 4,021.4 crore, while EBITDA margin came at 11.4 percent for the second quarter.

Also read: L&T reports 13% jump in Q2 profit; order book swells 20%; maintains FY20 revenue guidance

The company said it is on track to meet order inflow guidance of 10-12 percent and revenue guidance of 12-15 percent for FY20.

Nomura has maintained buy call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 1,730 from Rs 1,725 per share.

According to the research house, the order inflows are strong despite the lack of an uptick in Q2 domestic ordering, while working capital levels remain a concern.

It raises EPS estimates by 12-14 percent over FY21-22 to factor in the lower tax rate

Macquarie has maintained an outperform rating with a target at Rs 1,936 per share.

There was a strong performance on core E&C order inflow and margin and the company remains a preferred stock to hide amid current market volatility.

Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,753 per share.

The key positives are core revenue growth of 8 percent, infra margin & RoE, while negatives include domestic order deferrals and elevated working capital, said Morgan Stanley.

At 0916 hrs, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,461.15, up Rs 30.20, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

