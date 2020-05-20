L&T Infotech share price jumps 6% on Q4 profit; Morgan Stanley remains overweight

L&T Infotech share price jumped over 6 percent intraday on May 20 after it registered a net profit of Rs 427.5 crore in the March quarter, up 12.9 percent from the year-ago period. Revenue in Q4 stood at Rs 3,011.9 crore, up 21.2 percent YoY.

For the full-year ending March 31, the company registered a revenue of Rs 10,878.6 crore, up 15.2 percent YoY. Net profit rose marginally (0.3 percent) to Rs 1,520.5 crore.

The stock, which has gained over 18 percent in a month, was quoting at Rs 1,777.60, up Rs 108.45, or 6.50 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,798.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,705.55.

It also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 3.18 times and was trading with volumes of 16,057 shares, compared to its five-day average of 3,365 shares, an increase of 377.12 percent.

The company's board on May 19 recommended a final dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight call on the stock and a target of Rs 1,860 per share, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



