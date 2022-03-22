English
    L&T in focus as board seeks fundraising approval; Jefferies keeps 'buy'

    Foreign research house Jefferies has kept buy rating on the stock but cut the target price to Rs 2,525 from Rs 2,675 per share.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
    Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares remained in focus on March 22 as the company's board to get approval for raising of funds.

    "Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the board of directors of Larsen & Toubro is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, to seek approval for raising funds, including through issue of debt securities, as part of company's refinancing programme," the company said in a press release.

    Foreign research house Jefferies has kept the 'buy' rating on the stock but cut the target price to Rs 2,525 from Rs 2,675 per share. It has lowered the FY22-25 EPS estimates by 4-8 percent.

    The company needed more than Rs 41,200 crore worth of orders to meet the lower end of the FY22 guidance.

    The order flow should move to 15 percent CAGR in FY21-24 as against 10 percent in the last 10 years.

    At 9:24am, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,758.05, up Rs 1.65, or 0.09 percent on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,078.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,306.40 on January 18, 2022 and April 19, 2021, respectively.

    It is trading 15.41 percent below its 52-week high and 34.57 percent above its 52-week low.
