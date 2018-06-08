Kwality under ASM list; locked at 5% lower circuit; slips 33% in last 7 days

Share of Kwality touched 52-week low of Rs 30.10, locked at 5 percent lower circuit, on Friday on report that the stock has been included in BSE's surveillance list.

According to CNBC-TV18, the share has been included in Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) list.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced the ASM framework in consultation with stock exchanges as part of enhanced surveillance mechanism.

The framework is mainly aimed at checking any abnormal rise in stock prices that do not commensurate with the financial health of companies. The applicable price band for the stocks being shifted the category is 5 per cent or lower.

The stock was also in the news as its Board will meet on June 20, 2018 to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of securities and/or bonus issue of securities.

Contours of buyback will be announced after board meet. The company's performance is on track with internal estimates, the company's management told CNBC-TV18.

Decline in the stock price is a matter of huge concern, but there will be an improvement in stock price soon, the company added.

At 10:40 hrs Kwality was quoting at Rs 30.10, down Rs 1.55, or 4.90 percent on the BSE.

The company's Q4FY18 net profit declined 96 percent to Rs 1.3 crore against Rs 34.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue was up 12 percent at Rs 1,717.9 crore versus Rs 1,531.9 crore.

EBITDA was up 41 percent at Rs 145.7 crore and margin was at 8.5 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil