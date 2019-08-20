Kwality at 52-week low as net loss widens in Q1

Revenue came in at Rs 47.98 crore versus Rs 1301.16 crore YoY
Shares of Kwality touched a 52-week low of Rs 2.19, down 4.3 percent intraday, on August 20 as the company's losses widened in the quarter-ended June.
The company's Q1 FY20 loss stood at Rs 64.6 crore as against a loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the year ago period.
At 10:39 hours, the stock was quoting at Rs 2.20, down Rs 0.09, or 3.93 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 11:10 am