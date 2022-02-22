English
    Krsnaa Diagnostics share price gains 3% on winning tender from Himachal government

    The company will provide diagnostic and laboratory services to government health institutions

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    The share price of Krsnaa Diagnostics, one of the largest differentiated diagnostic services providers in India, rose 3.5 percent intraday to Rs 607 on February 22 after the company won a tender from the Himachal Pradesh government.

    The Health and Family Welfare Department, Himachal Pradesh, awarded a tender to Krsnaa Diagnostics for providing diagnostic and laboratory services to government health institutions, the company said in a press release.

    The company will install, operate and maintain routine and advance laboratory testing facilities at selected public health institutions (PHls), including government medical colleges, general hospitals and community health centers, it added.

    The company is in the process of entering into a contract with the state's Director, Health Services and would commence operation within three months from the date of signing of the contract.

    At 11.53 am, Krsnaa Diagnostics was quoting at Rs 607, up Rs 17.20, or 2.92 percent, on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,099.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 579.15 on August 16, 2021 and February 21, 2022. It is trading 44.79 percent below its 52-week high and 4.81 percent above its 52-week low.
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 12:12 pm

