Kridhan Infra surges 8% on order win worth Rs 187cr in Singapore

Share price of Kridhan Infra surged more than 8 percent in the early trade on Friday after company bagged an order in Singapore.

Company's Singapore based 100% subsidiary KH Foges Pte. has been awarded a new order in Singapore worth S USD 36 million (Rs 187 crore).

KH Foges has been contracted to execute piling works & earthworks for a sports & recreation centre for a proposed 6-storey sports centre comprising punggol drive and is to be executed over a period of 6-7 months, company said in release.

At 09:21 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 33.10, up Rs 2.15, or 6.95 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 124.50 and 52-week low Rs 30 on 14 February, 2018 and 14 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 73.82 percent below its 52-week high and 8.67 percent above its 52-week low.