App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kridhan Infra share price locked in lower circuit on subsidiary liquidation order

There were pending sell orders of 96,488 shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kridhan Infra share price touched 52-week low of Rs 4.25, down 5 percent, on November 25 after the Mumbai-based company received an order for liquidation of its Singapore subsidiary.

There were pending sell orders of 96,488 shares, with no buyers available.

Judicial authorities in Singapore have approved liquidation of Readymade Steel Singapore Pte Ltd.

Ng Kian Kiat and Lin Yueh Hung have been appointed as joint and several liquidators of the subsidiary.

Close

The company has already fully impaired its investments and loans outstanding in the said subsidiary and there will be no major impact of the said liquidation on the financials of the company.

At 1036 hours, Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 4.25, down Rs 0.22, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.