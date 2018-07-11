App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kridhan Infra rises 7% on orders win worth Rs 74.2cr

These orders are to be completed within 5-7 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Kridhan Infra rose 7 percent  in the opening trade on Wednesday as company won an order worth Rs 74.2 crore.

The company's associate company Vijay Nirman Company (VNC) has won new orders worth Rs 74.2 crore, which includes construction work at IGI Airport, Delhi.

These orders are to be completed within 5-7 months.

Company currently owns approximately 41 percent stake in VNC and hence, VNC operates as an associate company of Kridhan.

At 09:18 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 83.95, up Rs 4.75, or 6 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 142 and 52-week low Rs 69.80 on 05 January, 2018 and 06 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.44 percent below its 52-week high and 19.13 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:18 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 83.95, up Rs 4.75, or 6 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 09:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.