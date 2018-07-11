Kridhan Infra rises 7% on orders win worth Rs 74.2cr

Share price of Kridhan Infra rose 7 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company won an order worth Rs 74.2 crore.

The company's associate company Vijay Nirman Company (VNC) has won new orders worth Rs 74.2 crore, which includes construction work at IGI Airport, Delhi.

These orders are to be completed within 5-7 months.

Company currently owns approximately 41 percent stake in VNC and hence, VNC operates as an associate company of Kridhan.

At 09:18 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 83.95, up Rs 4.75, or 6 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 142 and 52-week low Rs 69.80 on 05 January, 2018 and 06 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.44 percent below its 52-week high and 19.13 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil