App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 06, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kridhan Infra rises 5% on order wins worth Rs 1,340 mn in Singapore

The company's subsidiary KH Foges Pte has been awarded a new piling contract, in Singapore, worth Rs 1,340 million (SGD 27 mn).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Kridhan Infra rose 5 percent in the early trade on Friday as company won order worth Rs 1,340 million in Singapore.

The company's subsidiary KH Foges Pte has been awarded a new piling contract, in Singapore, worth Rs 1,340 million (SGD 27 mn).

The contract period for the project is approximately 4 months.

graph_kridhan

At 09:48 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 120.25, up Rs 3.55, or 3.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 142 and 52-week low Rs 52.45 on 05 January, 2018 and 08 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.32 percent below its 52-week high and 129.27 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.