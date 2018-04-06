Kridhan Infra rises 5% on order wins worth Rs 1,340 mn in Singapore

Share price of Kridhan Infra rose 5 percent in the early trade on Friday as company won order worth Rs 1,340 million in Singapore.

The company's subsidiary KH Foges Pte has been awarded a new piling contract, in Singapore, worth Rs 1,340 million (SGD 27 mn).

The contract period for the project is approximately 4 months.

At 09:48 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 120.25, up Rs 3.55, or 3.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 142 and 52-week low Rs 52.45 on 05 January, 2018 and 08 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.32 percent below its 52-week high and 129.27 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil