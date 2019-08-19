Kridhan Infra locked at upper circuit on order wins

Shares of Kridhan Infra are locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the company said it won an order worth Rs 145 crore.

Kridhan's associate company Vijay Nirman Company (VNC) has secured orders worth Rs 145 crore, for construction of passenger terminal building, ATC Tower and other buildings and miscellaneous works of GOA International Airport and miscellaneous construction works at Hyderabad International Airport, as per company release.

There were pending buy orders of 1,500 shares, with no sellers available.

The company currently owns approximately 41 percent stake in VNC and hence, VNC operates as an associate company of KIL.