KPIT Tech up 6% after CEO says Honda tie-up largest for SDM

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

The share price of KPIT Technologies was trading 6 percent higher on Friday after the company’s MD & CEO said that the partnership with Honda is the largest for SDM (Software defined mobility).

KPIT Technologies which provides software solutions to the automotive and mobility industry announced the partnership with Honda on 15th March. The partnership aims to accelerate Honda’s software-defined mobility journey.

Relationship with Honda will involve more than 2,000 people by 2030, said Patil adding that Honda was looking for a long-term partner in the autonomous space and they will be reviewing the agreement with Honda every 6 months.

