KPIT Tech gains 7 percent on alliance with Honda

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Share price of KPIT Tech was up 7 percent on Wednesday after the company announced new partnership with Honda to accelerate Honda’s software-defined mobility journey.

KPIT Tech provides software solutions to the automotive and mobility industry. According to the company the partnership in the mid to long term will expand to over 2,000 software and vehicle system professionals from KPIT across the globe to power Honda’s SDM roadmap until the year 2030 and beyond.

This partnership will utilize Honda's next-generation software architecture and control-safety technology, along with KPIT's deep domain and software expertise in areas such as autonomous driving, vehicle electrification, in-vehicle infotainment systems, and platform software.