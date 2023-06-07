KPI Green shares rise nearly 3% on bagging 40 MW wind-solar hybrid power project

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2023-24, in various tranches.

KPI Green Energy share price rise nearly 3 percent intraday on June 7 as company received a new largest single LoI from Anupam Rasayan India. KPI Green Energy's new project is for executing wind-solar hybrid power project of 40 MW (comprising of 21.50 MW Wind and 18.50 MW Solar) capacity from M/s Anupam Rasayan India Ltd., Surat under ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)’ business segment of the company.

"This largest single LoI is a significant milestone for our company, showcasing our strong position in the renewable energy market," the company said in a statement.

The magnitude of this LoI demonstrates the trust and confidence placed in our company's capabilities, technical expertise, and commitment to delivering high-quality sustainable energy solutions. This achievement further strengthens our position in the industry and reinforces our commitment to driving the transition towards clean and renewable energy sources, the company added.

At 11:46 hrs KPI Green Energy was quoting at Rs 543.25, up Rs 14.00, or 2.65 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 556.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 223.93 on 18 May, 2023 and 07 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.38 percent below its 52-week high and 142.6 percent above its 52-week low.