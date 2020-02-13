KPI Global Infra jumps 8% on solar power project order

KPI Global Infrastructure share price rose 8 percent intraday on February 13 after the company received an order for executing solar power project.

The company has bagged an order for executing solar power project of 810KW capacity under captive power producer (CPP) category.

It has received Letter of Intents (Lols) from the industrial customers N. J. Textile Industries Pvt. Ltd and N. J. Texturisers Pvt. Ltd. situated in Surat.

At 11:10 hrs KPI Global Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 31.25, up Rs 1.20, or 3.99 percent on the BSE.