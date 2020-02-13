App
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KPI Global Infra jumps 8% on solar power project order

The company has bagged an order for executing solar power project of 810KW capacity under captive power producer (CPP) category.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
KPI Global Infrastructure share price rose 8 percent intraday on February 13 after the company received an order for executing solar power project.

It has received Letter of Intents (Lols) from the industrial customers N. J. Textile Industries Pvt. Ltd and N. J. Texturisers Pvt. Ltd. situated in Surat.

At 11:10 hrs KPI Global Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 31.25, up Rs 1.20, or 3.99 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #KPI Global Infrastructure

