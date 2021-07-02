MARKET NEWS

Kotak Mahindra Bank underperforms Bank Nifty but global brokerage sees 10% upside, here's why

The bank has underperformed peers and the Nifty over the past six months. Incrementally, risk-reward is getting favourable, hence an upgrade, CLSA has said.

Moneycontrol News
July 02, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank share price was trading in the red in the morning session on July 2. The stock has underperformed the Bank Nifty gaining 26 percent over the last year against a 58 percent rise in the banking index.

The private lender recently told exchanges that it had allotted equity shares under an Employee Stock Options (ESOP) scheme. The ESOP Allotment Committee of the bank allotted 2,87,766 shares of Rs 5 each, pursuant to the exercise of the equivalent number of Employee Stock Options.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,714.95, down Rs 0.30, or 0.02 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,728.30 and an intraday low of Rs 1,710.65.

Global research and broking firm CLSA has upgraded the stock from underperform to outperform and has raised the target to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,850 a share, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

"The bank has underperformed peers and the Nifty over the past six months. Incrementally, risk-reward is getting favourable, hence an upgrade," the brokerage firm said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has built a formidable franchise with the lowest cost of funds with good asset quality, it added.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Kotak Mahindra Bank
first published: Jul 2, 2021 10:08 am

