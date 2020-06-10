Kotak Mahindra Bank share price up 2% after Morgan Stanley maintains overweight call

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price was up over 2 percent after global research firm Morgan Stanley had maintained its overweight stance on the stock.

The research firm has retained its overweight call on the stock with target of Rs 1,475 per share and expects credit cost to be higher in FY21 against last year, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

The research firm is of the view that moratorium has not shown significant increase from April end with the bulk of moratorium requests dropping materially. FY21 will be a tough year for fees given slower loan growth, it added.

The stock price added 15 percent in the last 15 days and was quoting at Rs 1,332.45, up Rs 28.70, or 2.20 percent at 12:48 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,354.60 and an intraday low of Rs 1,305.15 and was one of the top index gainers.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Kotak Mahindra Bank has zero promoter pledge with the recent results showing growth in operating profit with increase in operating margins (YoY).

Moneycontrol's technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

