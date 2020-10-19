172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|kotak-mahindra-bank-share-price-rises-3-after-lic-increases-stake-in-company-5982471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price rises 3% after LIC increases stake in company

LIC now holds 6,29,92,740 shares in the company as per September quarter data as against 4,84,69,166 in June 2020.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Share price of private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 3 percent intraday on October 19 after LIC of India raised its holding in the company.

As per the latest shareholding pattern data available on the BSE, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank by 0.73 percent in quarter ended September 2020.

LIC has increased its shareholding to 3.18 percent from 2.45 percent, as it has bought additional 14,523,574 shares in the company.

At 15:07 hrs Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 1,374.95, up Rs 38.40, or 2.87 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,739.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,000.35 on 19 February, 2020 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.98 percent below its 52-week high and 37.45 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 03:46 pm

