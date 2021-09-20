MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price gains on acquiring 10% stake in KFin Technologies

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,048.95 on February 16, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,231.20 on September 25, 2020

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price rose more than 1 percent after the company agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in KFin Technologies Private Limited.

The company on September 19, 2021 agreed to subscribe to 1,67,25,100 equity shares in KFin Technologies Private Limited for approximately Rs 310 crore, amounting to a 9.98 percent shareholding, the private lender said in a press release.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, it added. The transaction does not constitute a related party transaction and the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have no interest in KFin, it said.

The transaction is likely to get completed by the end of October 2021.

At 1032 hours, Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 2,024.10, up Rs 18.10, or 0.90 percent, on the BSE.

Close
The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,048.95 on February 16, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,231.20 on September 25, 2020. It is trading 1.21 percent below its 52-week high and 64.4 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Kotak Mahindra Bank
first published: Sep 20, 2021 10:48 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.