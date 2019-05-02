Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit jumps 25% YoY; should you buy, sell or hold?

The brokerages have a mixed rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank after it reported an impressive jump in profits. Jefferies downgraded the stock to Underperform, while CLSA maintained 'buy' rating on the company.

The private lender reported Q4 standalone net profit at Rs 1,407.8 crore against Rs 1,124 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

The net interest income (NII) of the bank rose 18 percent at Rs 3,048 crore against Rs 2,580 crore in Q4FY18.

Gross NPA stood at 2.14 percent versus 2.07 percent, while net NPA was at 0.75 percent versus 0.71 percent, QoQ.

Here what brokerages recommended on Kotak Mahindra Bank post Q4 results:

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,600

The research house maintained Overweight call with a target at Rs 1,600 per share. The company's consolidated PAT was 5 percent below estimate, which is mainly driven by lower bank earnings, it said.

The key positive was strong RoEV/higher margin in insurance.

Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,445

Macquarie has maintained Outperform call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,445. According to Macquarie, the consolidated profit was in-line with expectations. The loan growth was modest and lagged retail focussed peers such as HDFC Bank, it added.

Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 1,175

Jefferies has downgraded the stock to underperform with a target at Rs 1,175 per share.

It said bank's RoEs remain capped at sub-16 percent on a consolidated basis. The calculations at current levels look expensive.

Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,550

Deutsche Bank has maintained Buy call with a price target at Rs 1,550 per share. The company's insurance business surprises, while banking business was steady, it said. It reduced consolidated earnings estimate by 2-3 percent for FY20/21.

Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,460

Citi has kept Neutral call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,460 per share. The standalone PAT was in-line with consensus, the bank said. The NIM improved 15 bps QoQ on back of strong growth in CASA, while consolidated PAT dragged by weak earnings growth at subsidiaries, it said.

CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,665

CLSA has maintained Buy rating and raised target price to Rs 1,665 from Rs 1,500 per share. The steady rise in earnings and quality to support the premium valuation. The company continue to outperform peers on CASA and asset quality, it added.

At 0925 hours, Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 1,388.35, up Rs 1.30, or 0.09 percent on the BSE.