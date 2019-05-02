App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit jumps 25% YoY; should you buy, sell or hold?

Citi has kept neutral call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,460 per share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The brokerages have a mixed rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank after it reported an impressive jump in profits. Jefferies downgraded the stock to Underperform, while CLSA maintained 'buy' rating on the company.

The private lender reported Q4 standalone net profit at Rs 1,407.8 crore against Rs 1,124 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

The net interest income (NII) of the bank rose 18 percent at Rs 3,048 crore against Rs 2,580 crore in Q4FY18.

Gross NPA stood at 2.14 percent versus 2.07 percent, while net NPA was at 0.75 percent versus 0.71 percent, QoQ.

related news

Here what brokerages recommended on Kotak Mahindra Bank post Q4 results:

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,600

The research house maintained Overweight call with a target at Rs 1,600 per share. The company's consolidated PAT was 5 percent below estimate, which is mainly driven by lower bank earnings, it said.

The key positive was strong RoEV/higher margin in insurance.

Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,445

Macquarie has maintained Outperform call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,445. According to Macquarie, the consolidated profit was in-line with expectations. The loan growth was modest and lagged retail focussed peers such as HDFC Bank, it added.

Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 1,175

Jefferies has downgraded the stock to underperform with a target at Rs 1,175 per share.

It said bank's RoEs remain capped at sub-16 percent on a consolidated basis. The calculations at current levels look expensive.

Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,550

Deutsche Bank has maintained Buy call with a price target at Rs 1,550 per share. The company's insurance business surprises, while banking business was steady, it said. It reduced consolidated earnings estimate by 2-3 percent for FY20/21.

Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,460

Citi has kept Neutral call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,460 per share. The standalone PAT was in-line with consensus, the bank said. The NIM improved 15 bps QoQ on back of strong growth in CASA, while consolidated PAT dragged by weak earnings growth at subsidiaries, it said.

CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,665

CLSA has maintained Buy rating and raised target price to Rs 1,665 from Rs 1,500 per share. The steady rise in earnings and quality to support the premium valuation. The company continue to outperform peers on CASA and asset quality, it added.

At 0925 hours, Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 1,388.35, up Rs 1.30, or 0.09 percent on the BSE.
First Published on May 2, 2019 09:58 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dwayne Johnson will face obstacles in his acting career ahead, predict ...

Avengers: Endgame takes box office by storm, enters the prestigious 20 ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a kiss; J Sisters cheer for the J ...

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Photos of Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani

Govt’s Insolvency Drill Falls Short as Only Five of Dirty Dozen Case ...

Jet Airways Shares Plunge as Bidders Not Keen to Follow Up

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the Secret Buyer of World’s Most Expensive Rs 1 ...

BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, ...

Taylor Swift Trying to be Beyonce at Billboard Music Awards Has the Be ...

CBSE Result 2019 Date: Class 10 and Class 12 Results Expected on This ...

‘Mulayam Should Get Honour to be PM, But… ’: Akhilesh Yadav Floa ...

Pompeo Claims Diplomatic Victory for US After Masood Azhar's Designati ...

A ‘negative list’ for a positive change: How to rev up India’s F ...

Traffic woes, pollution, jobs among top issues for Delhi voters, says ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC bans Pragya Thakur from campaign for 72 hours ...

Masood Azhar a 'global terrorist': Here's how he founded terror group ...

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty around 11,750; TVS Motor dow ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 2: Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki, Reli ...

Asian shares trade sideways as investors await fresh cues

Top brokerage calls for May 2: Morgan Stanley bullish on Kotak Bank; C ...

Karan Kapadia on debut film Blank, and how Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar's ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Villagers in south Goa's Costi reminisce about better days as hopes fo ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

After govt nod, NBCC asks Jaypee Infratech RP to reconsider bid; lende ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS upholds 'discriminatory' DSD regulations t ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Xiaomi Poco F1 128 GB variant gets a price cut, now available at Rs 20 ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.