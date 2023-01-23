 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kotak Mahindra Bank posts 31% spike in Q3 net: What should you do with the stock?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3: Net interest income surged 30 percent to Rs 5,653 crore in the December quarter against Rs 4,334 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank will react to its December quarter earnings declared on January 21.

Kotak Mahindra Bank beat the Street estimates with a 31 percent growth in net profit at Rs 2,792 crore for the October-December quarter over the year-ago period.

The bank's net interest income surged 30 percent to Rs 5,653 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 4,334 crore in the same quarter a year back.

The spike in NII comes on the back of a year-on-year growth of 23 percent in loans and a jump in net interest margin to 5.47 percent from 4.62 percent.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company after its December quarter earnings: