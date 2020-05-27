App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank gains 2% on QIP launch, to raise up to Rs 7,460.38 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank has set a floor price of Rs 1,147.75 per share for the offering. The bank's board had sanctioned the fundraising in April.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price was up over 2 percent in the morning trade on May 27 after the bank launched qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise upto Rs 7,460.38 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has set a floor price of Rs 1,147.75 per share for the offering. The bank's board had sanctioned the fundraising in April.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,178.00, up Rs 25.55, or 2.22 percent at 09:24 hours and was the top index gainer. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,202.35 and an intraday low of Rs 1,163.25. It was the most active stock on NSE in terms of value with 21,72,489 shares being traded.

Sebi norms, the bank can offer a discount of 5 percent on the floor price to investors.

"The board passed a resolution for approving the opening of the issue today (May 26); approving and adopting the preliminary placement document in connection with the Issue; and approving the floor price for the issue, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations," said Kotak Mahindra Bank in a regulatory filing.

The Bank reported standalone profit of Rs 1,266.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, registering a 10 percent fall due to a signinficant jump in COVID-19 related provisions.

Provisions and contingencies shot up 6-fold to Rs 1,047.47 crore in Q4FY20 against Rs 171.26 crore in same period last year, while the sequential rise was 135.9 percent. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and expended, grew by 17.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,559.65 crore for March quarter, with net interest margin improving 26 basis points YoY to 4.72 percent in Q4.

Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors has recommended a buy on Kotak Bank with target of Rs 1,300 per share. "Formation of the double bottom on the daily chart indicates the consistency of positive rhythm in the stock. We expect the stock can perform going ahead and recommend buying in stock around Rs 1,145 with a stop loss of Rs 1,050 for the target of Rs 1,300," he said.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Kotak Mahindra Bank has zero promoter pledge with growth in operating profit with increase in operating margins (YoY). However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bearish with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 27, 2020 10:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kotak Mahindra Bank

