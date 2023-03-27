 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kotak Mahindra Bank gains as CLSA upgrades stock to 'buy'

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

Kotak's loan growth had picked up over the last 18 months to more than 20 percent, driven by a higher willingness of management to lend, it said

Kotak's premium has down from 10 percent to 20 percent from its peers like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Global brokerage house CLSA has upgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank stock from “outperform” to “buy” tag, citing that the private lender’s risk-reward is getting favourable. The stock was trading a almost percent higher in the afternoon trade on March 27.

CLSA analysts have left the target price unchanged at Rs 2,080 a share, implying an upside of 23 percent. Its valuation premium to HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank is down 10-20 percent. "Discounting the CEO transition, some premium to peers is justified," they said.

With just 2 percent market share and a formidable banking franchise, they expect Kotak to be the bank leader among large banks.

"Kotak Mahindra Bank's liability granularity has also improved with the low cost of fund gaps," the report added. Loan growth has picked up over the last 18 months to +20 percent driven by a higher willingness of management to lend, which allows Kotak to compete in segments like mortgages.