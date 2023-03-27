Kotak Mahindra Bank gains as CLSA upgrades stock to 'buy'

Global brokerage house CLSA has upgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank stock from “outperform” to “buy” tag, citing that the private lender’s risk-reward is getting favourable. The stock was trading a almost percent higher in the afternoon trade on March 27.

CLSA analysts have left the target price unchanged at Rs 2,080 a share, implying an upside of 23 percent. Its valuation premium to HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank is down 10-20 percent. "Discounting the CEO transition, some premium to peers is justified," they said.

With just 2 percent market share and a formidable banking franchise, they expect Kotak to be the bank leader among large banks.

"Kotak Mahindra Bank's liability granularity has also improved with the low cost of fund gaps," the report added. Loan growth has picked up over the last 18 months to +20 percent driven by a higher willingness of management to lend, which allows Kotak to compete in segments like mortgages.

In Q3 FY23, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd beat Street estimates with a 31 percent growth in net profit at Rs 2,792 crore. The bank's net interest income surged 30 percent to Rs 5,653 crore, on the back of a year-on-year growth of 23 percent in loans and a jump in net interest margin to 5.47 percent from 4.62 percent. That said, CLSA believes that CEO transition remains a key overhang for the bank but clarity should come over the next 3-4 months. "Our analysis suggests an IDBI Bank takeover (at a 25 percent premium) would be 30 percent book accretive and 15-18 percent earnings accretive," it noted

IDFC First Bank partners Crunchfish to demonstrate offline retail payments

At 12.27 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 1,706, up 0.82 percent from the previous close. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Moneycontrol News