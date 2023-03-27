 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Kotak Equities terms Reliance stocks as ‘compelling buy’ despite recent weakness

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

Despite the recent fall in share prices, Kotak reiterated a ‘buy’ call on the stock, and set a target price of Rs 2,900 per share, which is slightly lower from its previous estimate of Rs 3,000

The brokerage in a note to investors said that Reliance Industries is likely to show solid performance across its energy, telecommunication, and retail sectors.

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained its bullish view on Reliance Industries despite recent underperformance, terming it a “compelling buy”, and has set a target price of Rs 2,900 per share, which is nearly 30 percent higher than the current market price. The brokerage in a note to investors said that Reliance Industries is likely to show solid performance across its energy, telecommunication, and retail sectors.

Shares of Reliance Industries had dipped to a 52-week low of Rs 2,180 per share on March 20. At 2.18 PM, the shares of Reliance Industries were quoting at Rs 2,249.65 on the NSE.

“After the recent correction [RIL -20%, NIFTY -10%], we believe at CMP, the market is not ascribing any value to RIL’s New Commerce/FMCG forays, New Energy or duopoly benefits in R-Jio,” the brokerage said in a note, adding that it is more optimistic on Reliance’s prospects in each of its key sectors.

Despite the recent fall in share prices, Kotak reiterated a ‘buy’ call on the stock, and set a target price of Rs 2,900 per share, which is slightly lower from its previous estimate of Rs 3,000. The revision to the face value target price was largely due to a cut in Reliance Jio’s valuation and higher net debt assumption, according to the note.