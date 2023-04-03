 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Kotak Equities sees more pain for OMCs after OPEC shocks market with production cut

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

OPEC and its allies in a surprise move late on April 2, decided to cut oil output by 1.16 million barrels a day from May. The move was aimed at stabilising the market after prices had slumped in March due to fears that emerged out of the banking crisis in the US.

The brokerage has given a ‘Sell’ rating for the stocks of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

With the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies agreeing to cut output once again, crude prices have shot up and are likely to weigh on the performance of oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on April 3.

“A higher oil price is negative for downstream oil marketing companies as under-recoveries on petrol, diesel and LPG may return if oil prices rise to over $90/bbl as we believe,” Kotak said.

OPEC and its allies in a surprise move late on April 2, decided to cut oil output by 1.16 million barrels a day from May. The move was aimed at stabilising the market after prices had slumped in March due to fears that emerged out of the banking crisis in the US.

Brent crude prices shot up over 6 percent after markets opened on April 3. At 5.25 pm, the price of Brent oil on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $85 a barrel, up 6.4 percent from the previous close.