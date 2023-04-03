Kotak Equities sees more pain for OMCs after OPEC shocks market with production cut

The brokerage has given a ‘Sell’ rating for the stocks of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

With the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies agreeing to cut output once again, crude prices have shot up and are likely to weigh on the performance of oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on April 3.

“A higher oil price is negative for downstream oil marketing companies as under-recoveries on petrol, diesel and LPG may return if oil prices rise to over $90/bbl as we believe,” Kotak said.

OPEC and its allies in a surprise move late on April 2, decided to cut oil output by 1.16 million barrels a day from May. The move was aimed at stabilising the market after prices had slumped in March due to fears that emerged out of the banking crisis in the US.

Brent crude prices shot up over 6 percent after markets opened on April 3. At 5.25 pm, the price of Brent oil on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $85 a barrel, up 6.4 percent from the previous close.

In October 2022, the group agreed to reduce oil output by 2 million barrels per day. The latest OPEC decision along with Russia’s voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day will take a total of 3.66 million barrels off the market, which is roughly 3.6 percent of the total world supply.

OMCs have had a rough year in 2022 as they had to hold back pump prices despite crude touching multi-year highs. This led to the companies suffering steep losses.

Several reports have already projected oil prices to increase by $10 a barrel after OPEC’s decision.

“OMCs are unlikely to get pricing freedom at least until the 2024 general elections. For upstream companies, there will not be any benefits from higher oil prices, as windfall taxes limit oil price realisation to about US$75/bbl,” Kotak said in its report.

The brokerage has given a ‘sell’ rating for the stocks of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). It has ‘add’ call on the stocks of ONGC and Oil India, and ‘reduce’ for Indian Oil Corporation. For the oil sector as a whole, Kotak has a ‘neutral’ view.

Meanwhile, the brokerage has also said that the output cut declared by the oil-producing group is a much bigger one than the one from October last year. When OPEC announced a reduction in the supply of oil by 2 million barrels per day last year, several member countries were already producing below their target, which made the actual output cut smaller.

“In contrast, the current cut has been announced by countries that are producing at target levels or higher. Thus, the likelihood of the entire 1.5-1.6mb/d production being cut is high, in our view,” Kotak said.

On April 3, shares of both HPCL and BPCL ended over 4 percent in the red at Rs 225.95 apiece and Rs 330.25 per piece, respectively on NSE. Oil India’s stock ended at Rs 261 per share, up 3.7 percent, while ONGC closed at Rs 153.75 apiece, up 1.8 percent from the previous close.

