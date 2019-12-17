App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 02:43 PM IST

Kolte-Patil Developers share price gains 12% on sale of 500 flats in Pune

The 'ZABARDUS' campaign, which was launched on 7 November and ran till December 15, witnessed sales of 500 units with booking value of Rs 205 crore.

Kolte-Patil Developers share price gained 12 percent intraday on December 17 after the company sold 500 apartments at its Life Republic township.

The company in its press release said that it has received a remarkable response from home buyers based on its 'ZABARDUS' promotional campaign at the Life Republic.

The 'ZABARDUS' campaign, which was launched on 7 November and ran till December 15, witnessed sales of 500 units with a booking value of Rs 205 crore, it added.

Life Republic, spread across 390 acres, is one of the most aspirational townships located in the vicinity of Hinjawadi, Pune's prime IT hub and one of the fastest-growing areas in the city. Life Republic brings several world-class lifestyle choices and amenities to customers.

At 13:56 hrs Kolte-Patil Developers was quoting at Rs 247, up Rs 23.15, or 10.34 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 02:23 pm

