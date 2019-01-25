App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kokuyo Camlin slips 5% on poor Q3 numbers

The company's Q3 net profit was down 77.2 percent at Rs 1.1 crore against Rs 5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Kokuyo Camlin slipped 5 percent intraday Friday on the back of poor numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's Q3 net profit was down 77.2 percent at Rs 1.1 crore against Rs 5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 3.3 percent at Rs 146.7 crore versus Rs 142 crore.

At 09:38 hrs Kokuyo Camlin was quoting at Rs 101.05, down Rs 4.25, or 4.04 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.