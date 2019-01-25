Kokuyo Camlin slips 5% on poor Q3 numbers

Shares of Kokuyo Camlin slipped 5 percent intraday Friday on the back of poor numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's Q3 net profit was down 77.2 percent at Rs 1.1 crore against Rs 5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 3.3 percent at Rs 146.7 crore versus Rs 142 crore.

At 09:38 hrs Kokuyo Camlin was quoting at Rs 101.05, down Rs 4.25, or 4.04 percent on the BSE.