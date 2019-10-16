Kokuyo Camlin rises 13% after profit doubles in Q2FY20

Shares of Kokuyo Camlin rose nearly 13 percent intraday on October 16 after the company reported 100 percent jump in its September quarter net profit.

The company's Q2 net profit doubled at Rs 2 crore against Rs 1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, revenue of the company was down 3.9 percent at Rs 136.4 crore versus Rs 142 crore.

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 31.9 percent at Rs 9.9 crore, while margin was up 190 bps at 7.2 percent.

At 1446 hrs, Kokuyo Camlin was quoting at Rs 67.55, up Rs 5.40, or 8.69 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 125 and its 52-week low of Rs 58.05 on 15 October 2018 and 23 August 2019, respectively.