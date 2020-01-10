KNR Constructions to sell SPV, share price up 10.7%

KNR Constructions share price gained 10.7 percent in the morning trade on January 10 after the company decided to sell its stake in its SPV.

The company has entered in to a share purchase agreement with Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte to sell its entire stake in a toll road BOT asset viz. KNR Walayar Tollways Private Limited (SPV).

The company holds 100 percent equity in SPV.

The enterprise value of the assets for this transaction is Rs 529.27 crore excluding claims receivable from NHAI and other government instrumentalities, which would be passed through to the company, as and when realised.

The transaction is expected to close within three months.

At 0956 hours, KNR Constructions was quoting at Rs 273.60, up Rs 19.05, or 7.48 percent, on the BSE.