App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KNR Constructions to sell SPV, share price up 10.7%

The transaction is expected to close within three months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KNR Constructions share price gained 10.7 percent in the morning trade on January 10 after the company decided to sell its stake in its SPV.

The company has entered in to a share purchase agreement with Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte to sell its entire stake in a toll road BOT asset viz. KNR Walayar Tollways Private Limited (SPV).

The company holds 100 percent equity in SPV.

Close

The enterprise value of the assets for this transaction is Rs 529.27 crore excluding claims receivable from NHAI and other government instrumentalities, which would be passed through to the company, as and when realised.

related news

The transaction is expected to close within three months.

At 0956 hours, KNR Constructions was quoting at Rs 273.60, up Rs 19.05, or 7.48 percent, on the BSE.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #KNR Constructions

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.