KNR Constructions shares gain 5% on Rs 603 crore order win

The company has been awarded by Project Director, Highways (FAC), Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, Chennai an order worth of Rs 603,63,00,000 including GST.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
 
 
KNR Constructions share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 351.75, adding 5 percent in early trade on January 5 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 603.63 crore in Chennai.

The order included upgrading Cheyyur - Vandavasi Polur Road ( SH-115) from Km 1/620 to Km 42/66, Km 44/505 to Km 47/367, Km 52/700 to Km 78/295, Km 80/562 to Km 103/780 including ECR Link (ODR) Cheyyur - Panayur Road from Km 0/000 to Km 4/720 to two-lane with paved shoulders and construction of bypasses for Vandavasi town from Km 47/367 to Km 52/700 and Chetpet town from Km 78/295 to Km 80/562 and one realignment for Maruthadu Village from Km 42/660 to Km 44/505 of SH-115.

It also includes the maintenance of entire project stretch design length of 109.273 Km for 7 years Tamil Nadu on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode to be completed within a period of 39 months from the appointed date.

At 09:18 hrs, KNR Constructions was quoting at Rs 346.70, up Rs 13, or 3.90 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #KNR Constructions
first published: Jan 5, 2021 09:50 am

