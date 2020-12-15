PlusFinancial Times
KNR Constructions share price up over 7% as firm considers bonus share issue

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 319.85 and 52-week low Rs 171.65 on 04 December, 2020 and 26 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 10:13 AM IST
 
 
KNR Constructions share price added over 7 percent in the early trade on December 15 as the company plans to issue bonus shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2020 to consider declaration of Bonus Shares and other related issues.

At 09:22 hrs, KNR Constructions was quoting at Rs 316.20, up Rs 19.85, or 6.70 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 319.85 and 52-week low Rs 171.65 on 04 December, 2020 and 26 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.14 percent below its 52-week high and 84.21 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #KNR Constructions
first published: Dec 15, 2020 10:13 am

