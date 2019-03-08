KNR Constructions rises 6% on orders win worth Rs 1,055cr

Shares of KNR Constructions rose 6 percent in the early trade on Friday after company bagged order worth Rs 1,055 crore.

The company bagged an order worth 135 crore from Karnataka Road Development Corporation for the work of development of road Kanchugaranahalli to Jigani via Harohalli and Urgandoddi and section of road from BM road junction to Coca cola Factory of Bidadi - Harohalli road in Bengaluru in the State of Karnataka on item rate basis.

Company also bagged Hybrid Annuity Project (HAM) with bid project cost of Rs 920 and 1st year O&M cost of Rs 3 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The work includes four laning of Oddanchatram - Madathukulam section of NH - 209 under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase - I under the category of Residual Works of NHDP on HAM in the State of Tamil Nadu with a concession period of 17 years including construction period of 2 Years from the appointed date.

The trading window of the company for directors/ officers/ designated employees covered under KNRCL code of Conduct for prevention of insider trading will remain closed upto March 9, 2019.

At 09:24 hrs KNR Constructions was quoting at Rs 245.65, up Rs 11.10, or 4.73 percent on the BSE.